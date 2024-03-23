CBI Raids Mahua Moitra's Addresses in 'cash for query' Case

Kolkata: The CBI on Satruday raided two addresses of Trinamul Congress’ expelled MP Mahua Moitra, to probe the ‘cash for query' scandal. Moitra is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Krishnanagar in Nadia district for the second time.



This came a day after the CBI booked Moitra on the orders of the Lokpal. It also has plans to summon her for questioning later.





One of the raided addresses belongs to her parents, Dipendralal and Manju Moitra, in Alipore of south Kolkata. The aged couple was not present when a CBI team visited there at around 7 am.

Moitra’s mother came after getting calls from the caretaker. She opened the flat which the CBI team searched for over six hours before leaving at around 1.30 pm, empty-handed.



Another CBI team searched Moitra's party office at Siddheswaritala in Krishnanagar in the afternoon. They were accompanied by Central forces jawans. This address was used by Moitra for her LS poll campaign in 2019.



CBI raids Mahua Moitra's addresses in 'cash for query' caseDefending Moitra, state industry minister Shashi Panja claimed, “Ms Moitra had stumped BJP and the Central government. Now she is being harrassed amid her poll campaign as a candidate. She will definitely look into it.”

