Kolkata: Dealing a double blow to the Mamata Banerjee government ahead of the Lok Sabha Election in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into the violence against women and land grab by the Trinamul Congress workers at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas and also barred the state police from arresting NIA sleuths, accused of molestation, at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore.

A division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya of the HC directed the CBI probe while hearing five public interest litigations (PIL) together about Sandeshkhali. Earlier the state police was investigating the cases of Sandeshkhali violence.

The HC division bench stated, "This Court is of the considered view that instead of constituting an expert committee to be headed by a retired High Court Judge, the CBI may be directed to investigate and submit a report with regard to the allegations and complaints of the persons of Sandeshkhali as the CBI is already in seisin over the investigation in respect of an incident which very recently took place at Sandeshkhali.”

It observed, "We have no doubt in our mind to hold that an impartial enquiry is required to be done by an agency which has power to probe the criminal angle stated to involved. Therefore this court is of the considered opinion that it is necessary in the interest of justice and fair play and for expeditious consideration of the various complaints and allegations an impartial enquiry is required to be conducted. The state has to provide the required support to the said agency to be appointed by us to enquire into the matter."

The bench also asked the CBI to ensure the complaints’ confidentiality and ordered the agency to open a dedicated portal/email ID to accept complaints. The next hearing in the matter is on May 2. Meanwhile the TMC government suffered another loss of face when Justice Jay Sengupta of the HC pulled up the cops for booking NIA sleuths in an FIR on molestation charge while expressing his surprise and restricted them from arresting the central agency officials in the case at the Bhupatinagar police station in East Midnapore.

The judge however allowed the police to question the NIA officers and conduct videography of the session after serving a notice 62 hours in advance. The HC order came a day after the NIA moved against the FIR against its officers following the arrest of two TMC workers in a crude bomb blast case in 2022.