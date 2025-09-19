CBI Files New Case on AAI Manager for Rs 250 Cr Fraud

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday said it has registered a fresh case against a senior manager of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for allegedly siphoning off Rs 18.12 crore from the authority’s accounts during his tenure at Jaipur airport, taking the total embezzled amount to over Rs 250 crore.

AAI senior manager (finance and accounts) Rahul Vijay was arrested by the CBI in August for allegedly transferring more than Rs 232 crore of the public sector company’s funds into his personal account for trading purposes while posted in Dehradun, officials said.

The new case against Vijay was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the manager (finance) of AAI, Jaipur airport.

According to the complaint, while posted at Jaipur between October 2024 and February 2025, Vijay fraudulently misappropriated ₹18.12 crore entrusted to him by AAI and transferred the funds into two of his State Bank of India accounts.

It alleged that he orchestrated the fraud by gaining control of AAI’s bank account and obtaining ‘administrator’ access to the expenditure account maintained at Jaipur airport. He allegedly manipulated the system by becoming one of the authorised signatories and approvers of bank payment transactions.

The complaint further stated that Vijay would add himself as a beneficiary at the last moment before sending the mandate to the bank for releasing payments to genuine recipients, thereby diverting the funds into his own account.