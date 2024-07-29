Top
CBI files charge sheet against Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

29 July 2024 6:10 AM GMT
Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case on Monday, officials said.

The central agency filed the charge sheet before a special CBI court at Rouse Avenue, they said.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on June 26 by CBI from Tihar Jail. The Delhi CM was in judicial custody in connection with a money-laundering case by Enforcement Directorate.

