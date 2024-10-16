CBI Director calls upon young officers to work diligently

New Delhi: The Investiture Ceremony of 92 Sub-Inspectors (28th Batch) of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was solemnized on Wednesday at its academy in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Praveen Sood, Director, CBI was the Chief Guest during the Investiture Ceremony.



Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Sood congratulated the young officers and their families on successfully completing the training covering various aspects of investigation including the modern and new age investigation tools offered by CBI academy.

He also complimented the officers and staff of CBI academy for putting in hard work towards sharpening the skills of the young officers. Referring to the composition of officers from variety of fields, Sood expressed satisfaction that lady officers are increasingly joining CBI which he said a welcome sign.

Sood asked officers to render their best services making best use of the skills learned at the academy, to serve the organizational goal of CBI as the leading investigative agency. This, he emphasized, should remain their top priority. He also stressed that the true learning of the officers begins now as they embark on the real work during their deployment for investigation, prosecution etc. which offers enormous opportunities to further sharpen the skills.

Sood advised the officers to keep learning from the experiences and never feel disheartened by challenges or failures as that would give an opportunity to enhance one’s knowledge and expertise.

The CBI Director further emphasized that CBI offers immense opportunities for appreciation of good work internally and advised them not to look for appreciation through outside platforms like social media. He also asked officers to draw inspiration from CBI motto of Industry, Impartiality and Integrity at all times.

Talking about integrity and impartiality in CBI’s DNA, Sood stressed that the officers must remain insulated from external influences. He added that officers and their families should be prepared to serve anywhere in India. Calling for smart work, he underlined that hard work implies using skills productively for achieving desired results with minimum efforts.

He advised officers to maintain a healthy work-life balance without ignoring their families.