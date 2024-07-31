CBI court sentences 12 persons to life imprisonment in Yeroor political leader murder case

Hyderabad: A special court for CBI cases in Thiruvananthapuram sentenced 12 accused to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 74 lakh in a case related murder of a local leader Ramabhadran at Yeroor in Kerala.



Out of total fine of Rs. 74 lakh imposed on the accused, a sum of Rs. 50 lakh was ordered to be paid to the dependents of the deceased The 12 accused include Gireesh, Afsa, Najumal, Sali alias Kochunni, Riyas alias Muneer, Shibu, Vimal, Sudheesh, Shan, Ratheesh, Biju and Renjith.

In compliance with the orders dated October 15, 2015 of High Court of Kerala Thiruvananthapuram passed on a writ petition of Bindu. V.S., wife of the deceased Ramabhadran, the CBI took over the investigation of a case related to murder of Ramabhadran, a local political leader at Yeroor in Kerala.

The case was initially registered vide FIR No Crime No. 314/2010 of Yeroor police station, Kollam district in Kerala based on the complaint filed by nephew of the deceased Ramabhadran. It was alleged that the victim, a Mandalam Committee President of a Party at Yeroor, was hacked by a group of workers of another political party in front of his wife and children on April 10, 2010.

The case was initially investigated by local police and then by the Crime Branch of State Police. A final report was submitted and filed by the State police, which was quashed by the High Court and a fresh investigation by CBI was ordered.

During investigation by CBI, it was revealed that due to the political rivalry, Ramabhadran was attacked by the accused persons on April 10, 2010 at about 9 pm while he was with his two minor daughters and wife at his rented house at Yeroor.

It was also revealed that in pursuance of criminal conspiracy among the accused, 7 persons trespassed into the house of victim Ramabhadran with deadly weapons and attacked him. As he fled out of the house, the victim was followed and brutally attacked.

The victim fell down outside the house as he had been inflicted with severe injuries. After the attack, the accused persons fled away. Ramabhadran was immediately taken to a local hospital and then to Gokulam Medical College, Venjaramood and succumbed to the injuries the next day at about 3.15 am.

After trial, the court held the accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly. The references about the incident and case, in the records seized from the party offices, were found and brought to the knowledge of the court during arguments. It helped the Court to find out the political conspiracy. The conviction comes in the wake of meticulous investigation and effective prosecution by a CBI team presenting plausible evidence which were upheld by the trial court.



