Top
Home » Nation

CBI Court Finds All Accused Guilty In BSP MLA Raju Pal's Murder

Nation
DC Correspondent
29 March 2024 9:43 AM GMT
All Seven Accused Guilty Of BSP MLA From UP Raju Pal's Murder; Six Get Life Imprisonment One Gets 4 Years Imprisonment
CBI Court Finds All Accused Guilty In BSP MLA Raju Pals Murder
x
Murdered BSP MLA Raju Pal Source: Internet

CBI Lucknow court today found all the seven accused guilty in the gruesome murder of then BSP MLA from Allahabad West constituency. The murder took place in the year 2005 due to alleged political rivalry between Raju Pal and mafia turned politician Atique Ahmad whose brother was defeated by Pal in bye elections.

Special Judge sentenced accused Israr Ahmad, Ranjit Pal, Javed, Abid, Gulshan and Abdul Kavi to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of 50 thousand rupees each for committing the murder while accused Farhan was sentenced to four years' imprisonment and a fine of 20 thousand rupees for possession of illegal weapons.

Atique Ahmad and his brother Azeem Ashraf who were also the accused in this case, were killed in a sensational shootout when they were being taken for custodial medical checkup last year.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
Political Murder CBI Court Lucknow Crime News BSP Raju Pal gangster Atiq Ahmed 
Rest of India Uttar Pradesh Lucknow 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X