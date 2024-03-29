CBI Court Finds All Accused Guilty In BSP MLA Raju Pal's Murder

CBI Lucknow court today found all the seven accused guilty in the gruesome murder of then BSP MLA from Allahabad West constituency. The murder took place in the year 2005 due to alleged political rivalry between Raju Pal and mafia turned politician Atique Ahmad whose brother was defeated by Pal in bye elections.

Special Judge sentenced accused Israr Ahmad, Ranjit Pal, Javed, Abid, Gulshan and Abdul Kavi to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of 50 thousand rupees each for committing the murder while accused Farhan was sentenced to four years' imprisonment and a fine of 20 thousand rupees for possession of illegal weapons.

Atique Ahmad and his brother Azeem Ashraf who were also the accused in this case, were killed in a sensational shootout when they were being taken for custodial medical checkup last year.