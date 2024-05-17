CBI court convicts 4 UTPs in Srikant Rama Swami’s sensational murder in Tihar jail

New Delhi: The Principal District and Sessions Judge, New Delhi on Friday convicted four under trial prisoners (UTPs) - Kishan Sresth, Ganpat alias Kunal, Akash alias Hunny and Arun alias Mandva in a case related to sensational murder of prisoner Srikant Rama Swami.



The CBI re-registered a case, on the directions of High Court of Delhi through an order dated July 20, 2021 passed in a writ petition 1105/2021. Following this, the CBI took over the case registering an FIR - 243/2021 dated May 14, 2021 at Hari Nagar police station in New Delhi on the complaint of jail warden Lalit of Central Jail-II in Tihar prison.

It was alleged that on May 14, 2021, Srikant Rama Swami, who was lodged in barrack-IV in jail-II, was allegedly beaten by other inmates Kishan Sresth, Ganpat, Akash and Arun, all were UTPs. Srikant Rama Swami died at Safdarjung Hospital.

The CBI filed a charge sheet before the competent court within a period of five months on December 22, 2021 against Kishan Sresth, Ganpat, Arun and Askash.

The trial was completed, in about 10 months after charges were framed against the accused on July 11, 2023. After trial, the Court held all four accused guilty. The Court has scheduled the case for prouncement of quantum of sentence on June 5, 2024.