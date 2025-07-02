CBI Conducts Raids At 40 Locations, Arrests 6 Including 3 Doctors For Providing Favourable Reports For Bribe

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three doctors and three others for accepting bribes in exchange for submitting favourable inspection reports.

The agency conducted searches at more than 40 locations across Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. A case was registered against the office-bearers of the Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, as well as the inspecting doctors and other intermediaries, for manipulating the statutory inspection process required for the medical college’s recognition in return for bribes. The designated assessors allegedly provided favourable reports to various medical colleges in exchange for illegal gratification.

Acting on credible information that officials at Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute were influencing assessors to issue positive reports for payment, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended six individuals in the act of transacting the bribe.

The arrested suspects will be produced before the competent courts in their respective jurisdictions, the agency said.

Various modus operandi were reportedly used by the accused to manipulate the inspection process by illegally influencing the doctors.

Further investigation in the case is underway.