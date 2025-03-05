CBI Arrests Nigerian National in Email Fraud Case

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an accused Adia Okoh alias Odia Francis Ehizogie, a proclaimed offender and Nigerian national in connection with an ongoing investigation of case related to email fraud.

The CBI initially registered the case on January 27, 2012 under Sections 419, 420 read with 511 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 66A (b) & (c) of the Information Technology Act- 2000 against unknown persons.

The investigation was initiated based on a complaint. It was alleged that the complainant had received a fraudulent email on June 17, 2011, falsely claiming that his email ID had won GBP 7,50,000 from the Orthodox Church Foundation.

The fraudsters sought personal details and attempted to deceive the complainant into transferring Rs.16,700 to a State Bank of India account. Accused Osin Daniel was arrested in the case but another accused Adia Okoh had evaded arrest.

A charge-sheet was filed against Adia Okoh and Osin Daniel alias Ogbebor Emmanuel Richard on December 13, 2015. Accused Adia Okoh was declared a proclaimed offender by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi, on October 14, 2016. Look Out Circulars (LOCs) were also issued against him.

The CBI received a tip-off regarding the movement of accused Adia Okoh. He was detained at the Mumbai airport while attempting to flee India. The arrested accused is being brought to Delhi on transit remand and will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Courts, New Delhi, for further legal proceedings.