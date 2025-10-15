CBI Arrests NHIDCL Official in Rs 10 Lakh Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh, Executive Director and Regional Officer of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Guwahati, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to grant undue favour to a Kolkata-based private company.

The arrest came during a trap operation, in which Binod Kumar Jain, a representative of Mohan Lal Jain & Co. from Kolkata, was also caught while handing over the cash. The CBI said the bribe was meant to secure a favourable extension of time (EOT) and completion certificate for a four-laning project on National Highway-37 between Demow and Moran Bypass, along with other contracts in Assam.

Following the arrests, the CBI conducted searches at seven locations linked to the accused across India. The operation led to the seizure of Rs 2.62 crore in cash, along with documents for nine land properties and 20 apartments registered in the names of Singh and his family members. Investigators also recovered documents related to the purchase of high-end vehicles.

The CBI has registered a case against Singh, Jain, and other representatives of the Kolkata-based firm under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway.