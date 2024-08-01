Top
CBI arrests NBCC DGM for allegedly accepting Rs.5 lakh bribe

Nation
M Srinivas
1 Aug 2024 7:10 AM GMT
The Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) has arrested a DGM of National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited while allegedly demanding and accepting an undue advantage of Rs.5 lakh. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) has arrested a DGM of National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited while allegedly demanding and accepting an undue advantage of Rs.5 lakh.

An amount of Rs.5 lakh was a portion of Rs. 11.40 lakh bribe demanded by the accused from the complainant, according to a statement issued by CBI.

The complainant, who is executing a construction project at Leh had submitted a written complaint against the DGM alleging that the said DGM was demanding an undue advantage of Rs. 7.40 lakh for allowing a contract item.

During verification of the complaint, the DGM demanded a higher undue advantage of Rs. 11.40 lakh. As such, CBI registered a case against the said accused.

A trap was laid by the CBI and the DGM was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting an undue advantage of Rs. 5 lakh as against the demanded amount of Rs. 11.40 lakh. A search was carried out at the residential premises of the accused at Delhi.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Central Bureau of investigation CBI DGM NBCC Accepted bribe Searches 
India 
