CBI Arrests 3 Aides of Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali Case

Kolkata: The CBI on Monday arrested three aides of arrested Trinamul Congress strongman, Shahjahan Sheikh, for their alleged role in the violent mob attack on an ED team during its raid on his house at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal.

The accused are Jiaudddin Mollah, the pradhan of TMC-ruled Sarberia gram panchayat, Didar Baksh Mollah, a security guard and Faruk Akunji. They were booked in the case after they were summoned to CBI office at Nizam Palace in the city and were questioned for over six hours. The trio will be produced at the court on Tuesday when another gram panchayat pradhan, Siddique Mollah, has been called to appear at the CBI office and face questioning. Siddique heads TMC-ruled Bermojur gram panchayat. His house was earlier raided by the CBI. The trio will be produced at the court on Tuesday when another gram panchayat pradhan, Siddique Mollah, has been called to appear at the CBI office and face questioning. Siddique heads TMC-ruled Bermojur gram panchayat. His house was earlier raided by the CBI.

During the day, CBI also raided the house of TMC leader Shankar Adhya at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas to probe a similar incident in which an ED team was attacked by his aides after it arrested him from home on January 5 night following a marathon raid in the ration scam. The former Bongaon Municipality chairman has been in jail custody since then.