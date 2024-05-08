CBI Arrested 4 Persons for Trafficking of Indian Nationals for Combat Role in Russian Army

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused persons Arun and Yesudas Junior alias Priyan, both resident of Trivandrum, Kerala in case related to trafficking of Indian nationals for combat role in Russian army.



On April 24, 2024, two other accused persons - Nijil Jobi Bensam of Kanyakumari and Anthony Michael Elangovan of Mumbai were arrested in this case and sent to Judicial Custody.

The CBI, on March 6, 2024, had busted a major human trafficking network running across the country targeting gullible youths on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad. These traffickers have been operating as an organized network and were luring Indian nationals through social media channels like Youtube etc. and also through their local contacts or agents for highly paid jobs in Russia.

Thereafter, the trafficked Indian Nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at front bases in Russia - Ukraine War Zone against their wishes, thus, putting their lives in grave danger. It has been ascertained that some of the victims also got grievously injured in the war zone.

A case of human trafficking was registered against private visa consultancy firms and agents who were involved in trafficking of Indian nationals to Russia under the guise of better employment and high paying jobs. The human trafficking network of these agents is spread over several States across the country and beyond.

Accused Nijil Jobi Bensam was working in Russia on contract basis as translator and was one of the key members of the network operating in Russia for facilitating recruitment of Indian nationals in Russian army. Accused Michael Anthony was facilitating his coaccused Faisal Baba based in Dubai and others based in Russia in getting the visa processing done in Chennai and booking the air tickets for victims to go to Russia.

Arun and Yesudas Junior were the main recruiters of Indian nationals belonging to Kerala and Tamil Nadu for Russian Army. Investigation is continuing against other accused persons who are part of this international network of human traffickers.