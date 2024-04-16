Hyderabad: Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi pulled up BRS MLC K. Kavitha for speaking to mediapersons on the court premises and directed here not to do so henceforth.

When the CBI brought Kavitha to court at the end of the police custody period on Monday, Kavitha told waiting mediapersons that the agency had only asked questions on the allegations of the BJP leaders. “It is not CBI's questioning, it is BJP questioning and custody,” Kavitha said.

Earlier too, Kavitha had commented on court premises that the Enforcement Directorate had illegal arrested her.

Earlier, CBI officials told the court that Kavitha had not given satisfactory replies to questions posed by them during police custody on her role in demanding and accepting money and deliverying to the Aam Aadmi Party through the Delhi liquor policy scam accused Vijay Nair.

Produced Kavitha before the court, the CBI sought judicial remand and the court agreed.

In the remand report, CBI's counsel said Kavitha has been examined and interrogated in police custody. However, she did not cooperate with the investigation and deliberately gave evasive replies, contrary to the evidence on record.

During the confrontation, Kavitha could not give proper explanation for the transfer of Rs.14 crore from a company in the guise of a land deal, her meetings with the accused Vijay Nair and with Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, and the transfer of money to her by the accused Butchi Babu Gorantla.

"In the light of facts and circumstances, Kavitha's further custodial interrogation is not required at this stage. As already submitted, she is deliberately evading the just and relevant questions related to the case. Kavitha, being a prominent politician, is a very influential person, as such, there are credible reasons to believe that she may influence the witnesses and the potential witnesses,” the CBI said in remand report.

Kavitha, meanwhile, filed a fresh petition seeking bail in the CBI case and the petition was allowed. The court asked the CBI to file a counter. In the ED case, arguments would take place on Kavitha's bail petition.