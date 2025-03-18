CBDT Seeks Inputs on Income Tax Bill 2025

New Delhi: As the Income Tax Bill, 2025, introduced in Parliament last month, is currently under examination by a select panel, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday asked all the stakeholders to send their inputs for drafting income-tax rules and related forms pertaining to the proposed Income Tax Bill, 2025. “Stakeholders are encouraged to continue submitting their suggestions on the provisions of the Bill, which will be compiled and forwarded to the Select Committee for its review,” the CBDT said.

In a statement, the CBDT also said that in alignment with the comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act, of 1961, an effort is underway to collect inputs and work on simplification of the associated income tax rules and forms. “The objective of this initiative is to enhance clarity, reduce the compliance burden, and eliminate obsolete rules, making tax processes more accessible for taxpayers and other stakeholders,” it said.

In addition, it further said, streamlining the rules and forms aims to simplify tax compliance, improve taxpayer comprehension and ease of filing, lower administrative burdens and errors, and enhance transparency and efficiency. As part of a wider consultative process, the committee formed to review the rules and forms invites inputs and suggestions from stakeholders in four categories, including simplification of language and reduction of litigation and compliance burden.

The CBDT also said that a utility has been launched on the e-filing portal to facilitate this and it has been live and accessible to all stakeholders from March 8, 2025 on the e-filing portal. “Stakeholders can submit their inputs by entering their name and mobile number, followed by an OTP-based validation process,” it said.