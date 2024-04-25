CBDT extends due date for filing Form 10A/ Form 10AB up to June 30

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing Form 10A/ Form 10AB under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the ‘Act’) up to June 30, 2024.

CBDT had earlier extended the due date for filing Form 10A/ Form 10AB by trusts, institutions and funds multiple times to mitigate genuine hardships of the taxpayers. The last such extension was made extending the date to September 30, 2023.

Considering the representations received by CBDT requesting for further extension of due date for filing of such Forms beyond the last extended date of September 30, 2023, and with a view to avoid genuine hardships to taxpayers, CBDT has extended the due date of filing Form 10A/ Form 10AB upto June 30 in respect of certain provisions of section 10(23C)/ section 12A/ section 80G/ and section 35 of the Act.

CBDT further clarifies that, if any such existing trust, institution or fund had failed to file Form 10A for AY 2022-23 within the extended due date, and subsequently, applied for provisional registration as a new entity and received Form 10AC, can also now avail this opportunity to surrender the said Form 10AC and apply for registration for AY 2022-23 as an existing trust, institution or fund, in Form 10A till 30th June 2024.

It is also clarified that those trusts, institutions or funds whose applications for re-registration were rejected solely on the grounds of late filing or filing under wrong section code, may also submit fresh application in Form 10AB within the aforesaid extended deadline of June 30, 2024.

The applications as per Form 10A/ Form 10AB shall be filed electronically through the e-filing portal of Income Tax Department. The Circular No. 07/2024 is available on www.incometaxindia.gov.in