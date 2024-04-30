CAT Reserves Orders in AP IPS Officer’s Petition

Hyderabad: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad bench on Monday reserved its orders in the petition filed by IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao challenging the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to suspend him on the same charges of alleged irregularities in purchase of surveillance equipment twice.

Earlier the suspension order on Rao was revoked following the interference of the Supreme Court, which also made it clear that the state government cannot place him for under suspension beyond two years.

After this direction, he was given a posting and within a few days he was placed under suspension for a second time on the same charges by stating that criminal cases were pending against him. Challenging the same, Rao approached CAT Bench.

On Monday, Advocate General Sriram came to the CAT office here to submit arguments on behalf of the AP government. He submitted that Bombay, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh High Courts upheld the government's decision regarding the suspension of officials from All India services. He submitted that as long as Rao was in the highest post, lower-level officials won’t conduct a proper investigation.

The Advocate General submitted that he held a press meet twice and spoke against the government and the ongoing case against him. Even though show cause notices were issued for those comments, he did not get a proper reply, due to which the government had to take the decision of suspension.

The A-G also submitted that the government has taken the decision as per the rules of disciplinary proceedings. He also commented in the press meet that Rao had passed remarks by saying that some elders in the government were targetting him. According to the All India Service Rules, the state governments have the power to impose suspension on officials until all criminal charges are either dropped or dismissed.

After hearing the contentions of both sides, CAT directed the state government to submit audio/video evidence of Rao’s press meet.