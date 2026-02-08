Caste neither obstacle nor qualification for RSS top post: Bhagwat

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the post of Sarsanghchalak is open to persons from all castes, including Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), provided they are the most suitable candidates. Addressing an RSS centenary event at Mumbai’s NSCI Dome, he asserted that being a Brahmin is neither a qualification nor SC/ST status a disqualification, adding that the only requirement for the post is that the person must be a Hindu.

Speaking on the second day of the lecture series titled ‘100 Years of the Sangh’s Journey: New Horizons’, organised as part of the RSS centenary celebrations, Mr. Bhagwat said that in the organisation’s early years, a larger number of Brahmins were associated with it, but stressed that the Sangh has always worked for people of all castes. “The Sarsanghchalak is not defined by being a Brahmin, Kshatriya, Vaishya or Shudra, but by being a Hindu. Belonging to any caste is neither an obstacle nor a qualification,” he said, adding that in the future, even workers from the SC or ST communities could rise to the top post.

The programme was attended by over 900 invited guests, including MLAs, industrialists, bureaucrats and film personalities.

On reservations, the RSS chief reiterated the Sangh’s position that constitutionally mandated quotas should continue until communities that have faced generations of injustice achieve comprehensive upliftment and a sense of security.

Mr. Bhagwat also spoke about his continuation as RSS chief after turning 75, saying he had expressed his willingness to step down, but was asked to continue. “It is not in my hands to decide whether I retire or continue. When the Sangh asks me to step down as Sarsanghchalak, I will do so, but I will not retire from work,” he said.

Addressing questions on the organisation’s finances, Mr. Bhagwat said the RSS largely functions with the support of its volunteers. He explained that workers often stay at volunteers’ homes while travelling and depend on their hospitality.

The RSS chief said conferring the Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar would enhance the dignity of the honour. He also commented on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, urging the Hindu community there to unite, expressing confidence that such unity would help curb attacks. “If Swatantryaveer Savarkar is given Bharat Ratna, the prestige of Bharat Ratna will increase. Even without that prestige, he has become the emperor of millions of hearts,” he said.

Mr. Bhagwant called upon people to work towards the realisation of Akhand Bharat (undivided India) by 2047 and asserted that those attempting to weaken or divide the nation will eventually fail.