Case Registered After ‘Derogatory’ Post Against Fadnavis on Social Media

Mumbai: Maharashtra police registered an FIR against a user of the social media platform X for allegedly posting derogatory memes and remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.Based on a complaint filed by Prathamesh Patil, a case was registered at Khadakpada police station in Thane district under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity between different groups and public mischief.

The complaint specifies that the ‘X’ handle @gajabhauX has been creating and sharing derogatory memes featuring morphed photographs of Fadnavis since July 19. The posts contain morphed pictures of Fadnavis portraying Afzal Khan, Aurangzeb and other Mughal personalities. The posts also contain texts having use derogatory language against the Deputy CM considering him as the evil villain responsible for all the bad that is happening in the state.

The complainant claimed the posts created a sense of dissatisfaction and insecurity among people. The police are currently investigating the matter, and no arrests have been made yet.

In February this year, the Mumbai police arrested one person Yogesh Sawant for allegedly sharing a video on social media in which a death threat was issued to Fadnavis. In the video, the accused allegedly abused the senior BJP leader and also issued a death threat to Fadnavis.

In May, former journalist Ketan Tirodkar was arrested by Mumbai police for issuing threats and defaming Fadnavis and likening him to the drug mafias. Tirodkar shared a video on social media and alleged that the deputy CM helps the drug mafia and that he does not take strict actions against the drug mafia.

Fadnavis has been a target on social media platforms after the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra in June 2022. Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) sympathisers have accused Fadnavis of several things including being “anti-Maharashtra”, “Manuvadi” etc.

The BJP leader, who is a Brahmin, has also been the biggest target of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and his followers, who have accused him of intentionally sabotaging the demand for the Maratha reservation under the OBC quota.