Case Filed Against Proddatur MLA, Volunteer Sacked

Anantapur: Election Commission has booked a case against Proddatur MLA Rachamallu Shivaprasad Reddy in Kadapa district for organising an election campaign on Tuesday without taking permission from the authorities.

The commission sacked a volunteer of the Kothapalli gram panchayat Subba Rao for joining YSRC party’s election campaign and sporting the ruling party symbol.

Sources said the MLA campaigned along the main road in Proddatur without obtaining permission from the district election authorities. This is in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Following a complaint by the flying squad of Proddatur, town police have booked cases against MLA Shivaprasad Reddy, YSRC councillor Ramadevi and her son Suresh.

Authorities on Wednesday removed volunteer Subba Rao from the services for participating in the election campaign.