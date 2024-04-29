Top
Home » Nation

Case booked against miscreants for making fake calls with Telangana CS DP

Nation
Srinivas
29 April 2024 7:35 AM GMT
Case booked against miscreants for making fake calls with Telangana CS DP
x
Case booked against miscreants for making fake calls with Telangana CS DP (Photo:X)

Hyderabad: Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) has registered a case against miscreants for using the Display Picture (DP) of Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and making fake calls with a mobile phone number - +977-984-4013103.

On knowing this, a complaint has been lodged with Cyber Crime Police Station of TSCSB on such miscreants and a case has been booked vide FIR No. 4/2024 dated April 28, 2024.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana CS A Santhi Kumari Miscreants Display Picture Cyber Crime Police Station 
India Southern States Telangana 
Srinivas
About the AuthorSrinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X