Case booked against miscreants for making fake calls with Telangana CS DP

Hyderabad: Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) has registered a case against miscreants for using the Display Picture (DP) of Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and making fake calls with a mobile phone number - +977-984-4013103.



On knowing this, a complaint has been lodged with Cyber Crime Police Station of TSCSB on such miscreants and a case has been booked vide FIR No. 4/2024 dated April 28, 2024.





