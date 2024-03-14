Case Booked Against Kalvakuntla Tejeshwar and BRS Members

Hyderabad: A case has been filed against Kalvakuntla Tejeshwar Rao, also known as Kanna Rao, a nephew of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, and some others from BRS.

The complaint was lodged by Bandoju Srinivas, director of OSR Projects, alleging an attempt to grab two acres in Adibatla, 10 days back.

The complainant alleged that Kanna Rao, along with 30 other BRS leaders, attempted to forcibly the land, which is under development by Vamshi, associated with ORS Projects.

According to Srinivas, "Rao and his accomplices not only tried to seize the land but also resorted to destructive tactics. They damaged fencing and boundary walls, leaving the property vulnerable to further encroachment. They used heavy vehicles like JCBs and other equipment to bring down the compound wall. Afterwards, they warned us and set fire to the blue sheets and wood materials.”

All of them left for Bengaluru immediately after wreaking havoc, he said.

Police said a special team was working to trace the main culprits who are among the 33 accused who are absconding, even as five of them were arrested and send to remand. The case has been registered for attempt to murder, criminal trespass, causing damage, using explosive substance and rioting under IPC Sections 307, 447, 427, 436, 148 and 149.

Several other complaints were also reportedly filed after the incident came to light on March 3. Kanna Rao apparently kidnapped a realtor, Saroor Rao, and seized his land, according to sources. It is also reported that he threatened many others forcing them to leave the city unable to bear the torture.

Meanwhile, police are tracking Rao’s criminal history of the past few years and gathering evidence, said sources.