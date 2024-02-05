Case Booked Against BRS former MLA Balka Suman

Adilabad: Mancherial police registered a case under against former BRS MLA Balka Suman for his remarks abusing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at a party meeting held in the town on Monday. He had threatened to hit Revanth Reddy with a slipper



The case was booked under IPC Sections 294B (reciting obscene material), 504 (insulting a person intentionally) and 506 (criminal intimidation)/



Congress leaders, on the directions of local MLA K. Pramsagar Rao and DCC president Surekha, lodged a complaint against Suman for his remarks.



Premsagar Rao said Congress workers and leaders would teach Suman a lesson for abusing Revanth Reddy. He alleged said they knew that Suman was involved in sex scandals and the party would unearth them soon.





