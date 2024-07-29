Casanova of Kuno: Male Cheetah Pavan Fathers Seven Cubs in National Park

Bhopal: Namibian cheetah Pavan in Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh has proved to be the most productive father by fathering seven cubs of two female cheetahs in the KNP.



The offspring of Pavan, named Oban in Namibia, now comprise half of the cheetah cub population in the national park.





Six-year-old Pavan fathered three cubs, born in one litter to female cheetah Aasha on January three, 2024 and the second litter of four cubs of Jwala, born on January 22 this year.

Pavan is fondly called ‘Casanova of Kuno’ by the foresters in the national park as it has been found that the female cheetahs in KNP feel comfortable with it and enjoy its company, a forest officer of the national park said on Monday.



The feline is the only male cheetah who has charmed two female cheetahs in the national park and fathered their cubs, he added.





“Pavan, being young, well built and perfectly wild in nature, easily attracts female cheetahs”, KNP field director Uttam Kumar Sharma told this newspaper.

The feline weighs around 60 kg, exhibiting its robustness.



Pavan has also proved the adage, when the going gets tough, the tough get going, by navigating the last two torturous summers in Kuno in the wild with ease, when the other cheetahs in the national park were enjoying their stay in the comforts of the Soft Release Bomas (SRBs) or enclosures.

“Pavan is known for its adventures and bravery. The cheetah always liked traversing long distances and even once strayed into the neighbouring state of Rajasthan by crossing the dangerous Chambal river”, Mr Sharma recounted.

The feline was later brought back to Kuno, but remained in the wild.

Pavan often gives the forest officers sleepless nights by frequently straying out of KNP to explore the new areas.

According to a Namibian expert, who was associated with the cheetah introduction project initially, Pavan was born at Erindi Private Game Reserve in Namibia March 2018 as a second generation wild- born cub.

“Pavan is now known for its ability to hunt, travel and hold its territory on its own”, the Namibian cheetah expert said.

Jwala, in its first litter, fathered by male cheetah Freddie which died later, gave birth to four cubs, of which only one survived.

Similarly, South African female cheetah Gamini gave birth to six cubs, fathered by South African cheetah Pavak.

Eight cheetahs from Namibia and 12 others from South Africa were relocated to Kuno National Park under cheetah introduction project in 2022.

Seven cheetahs have perished due to various reasons.

Currently, Kuno has 27 cheetahs including seven females, six males and 14 cubs.