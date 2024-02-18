Top
Car Runs Amok: Woman Dies, Another Hurt

17 Feb 2024 7:56 PM GMT
The car driver reportedly experienced a seizure and lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident.

Visakhapatnam: A 40-year-old woman died while another person sustained severe injuries when a speeding car struck them while they were crossing the road at Tagarapu Koli near a business showroom in Maddilapalem, on Saturday.Victim Policetty Jagadeeswari, a local shopkeeper, was shifted to KGH for a post-mortem.

The car driver reportedly experienced a seizure and lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident. According to the police, the car flipped over near a building close to the traffic light before hitting the woman. The crash damaged many vehicles and a man waiting near the vehicles got seriously hurt. Police has confirmed that the driver was not intoxicated.

Police has booked a case and launched a probe into the circumstances that led to the accident.

