Car Rams into Road and Postal Worker Injured

Visakhapatnam: A major accident was averted when a car serviced at Mahindra Car Servicing Centre crashed through the centre's iron gates onto the road at Kancharapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The vehicle struck postal worker Ravi Kiran's two-wheeler, who fortunately sustained no serious injuries. It then continued onto the footpath, causing chaos among the pedestrians, Kancharapalem police said.

Eyewitnesses claim the car was inadvertently left in gear, and rolled through closed gates, while the service centre's staff describe it as a freak occurrence with an automatic car. However, local motorists and residents have raised concerns about the safety practices at the service centre, questioning how a car could be left unattended and allowed to roll onto a busy street.

Compounding the issue, it appears the centre's staff tried to conceal the accident by swiftly clearing the site of the car and the injured biker, raising allegations of irresponsibility.

Authorities are still investigating the cause, but local residents demand that traffic police enforce measures against the service centre to prevent future incidents. Kancharapalem police have registered a case.