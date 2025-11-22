Car Rams Into Bikes After Driver Suffers Heart Attack; Four Killed in Thane

A shocking road accident on the Ambernath flyover in Maharashtra’s Thane district claimed four lives after a car driver reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack while driving.

According to CCTV footage, the car returning from an election campaign lost control and rammed into multiple motorcycles on the flyover. The impact was so severe that one biker was thrown into the air and fell off the flyover.

The driver, who suffered the heart attack, died on the spot along with three others. Local Shiv Sena election candidate Kiran Chabe, who was travelling in the same vehicle, sustained injuries along with a few others.

Police have registered a case and are analysing the CCTV footage for further investigation.