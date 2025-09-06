Car Rams Auto-Rickshaw In Odisha’s Angul; 3 Killed, 2 Injured

Bhubaneswar: At least three persons, including a couple and an auto-rickshaw driver, were killed while two others sustained critical injuries after a speeding car collided with an auto-rickshaw near Khandahata in Angul district on Saturday.

The impact of the collision reportedly sent the auto plunging into a pool of muddy water, leaving the occupants trapped. Rescue teams, assisted by local residents, pulled out the victims and rushed them to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital.

Doctors declared three dead on arrival, while two others remain under treatment with serious injuries. The deceased were identified as Mantu Muduli, Bansidhar Muduli and Kamala Sethi. The injured, as the police said, were Sunita Muduli and her 12-year-old son.

Police said the auto was travelling from Angul to Narsinghpur when the collision occurred. The car, coming from the opposite direction, struck the three-wheeler head-on before its driver fled the scene. A manhunt has been launched to trace him.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, though police suspect rash driving.

In June this year, three people were grievously injured in a chain collision near the Unit-2 petrol pump in Bhubaneswar, when a car allegedly driven under the influence of alcohol rammed an auto-rickshaw, triggering panic in the area.