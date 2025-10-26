Car Exports Climb Up 18% In Apr-Sep Led By Maruti Suzuki

PUNE: Car makers in the world’s third largest automobile market exported 18 per cent more passenger vehicles on year in the first half of this financial year led by Maruti Suzuki, data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam showed.

Automakers shipped a total of 4,45,884 passenger vehicles in the April-September period, up from 3,76,679 units exported in the same period last year, clocking a jump of 18.4 per cent.

According to Siam, car exports climbed to 2,29,281 units in the period under review, registering a 12 per cent rise compared with 2,05,091 units exported in the first half of FY2024-25.

Similarly, exports of utility vehicles to overseas markets also rose 26 per cent on year to 2,11,373 units in the April-September period this fiscal year.

Van shipments also increased 36.5 per cent on year to 5,230 units in the first half of the current financial year.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki exported a whopping 2,05,763 units in the April-September period, clocking a rise of 40 per cent as against 1,47,063 units shipped in the same period last year.

Its archrival Hyundai, South Korean automaker exported 17 per cent more cars from India at 99,540 units in the April-September period, up from 84,900 units shipped in the same period last year.

Nissan Motor too followed suit by shipping 37,605 cars in the period under review as compared to 33,059 units in the year-ago period.

German automaker Volkswagen exported 28,011 units, Toyota Kirloskar Motor 18,880 units, Kia 13,666 units and Honda Cars 13,243 units.

Shailesh Chandra, President at Siam said automakers in India had clocked very strong exports growth, which indicated the growing brand acceptance of made-in-India vehicles.

“Looking ahead, the outlook for the sector remains encouraging on the back of key tailwinds,” he noted.

Significantly, carmakers in India clocked a positive exports growth in over 24 countries during the first half of this financial year, even as shipments to the US declined due to high tariffs since last month.

The list of 24 overseas markets includes Korea, UAE, Germany, Togo, Egypt, Vietnam, Iraq, Mexico, Russia, Kenya, Nigeria, Canada, Poland, Sri Lanka, Oman, Thailand, Bangladesh, Brazil, Belgium, Italy and Tanzania.