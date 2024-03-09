Cantonment’s Udyan Park has No Walking Track

Hyderabad: The newly constructed Cantonment Udyan park, nestled in the Mahendra Hills area of Secunderabad Cantonment has been inaugurated by Union minister G. Kishan Reddy.

Spread over one acre of land, the park boasts a plethora of amenities aimed at catering to the diverse needs of the community.

Built at an estimated expenditure of Rs.5.5 crore, the park offers a range of facilities, including an open gym, skating rink with coaching services, a designated meeting point and a play area for children. Additionally, the park features an amphitheatre envisioned to foster social interactions and community engagement.

However, amidst the celebratory atmosphere, concerns have been raised regarding the absence of basic amenities such as a walking track. Some critics have labelled the park as a mere "fancy garden" that caters solely to political gatherings.

Addressing these concerns, J. Rama Krishna, a civil nominated member of SCB, sought to shed light on the evolution of the park's budget from its inception in 2016. "Initially planned with a budget of `one crore, various factors, including drilling costs and infrastructure development, led to an increase in expenditure. The final cost of `5.5 crore is justified by the addition of essential features like toilets, CCTV cameras, and a music system," he added.

He highlighted the challenges posed by the hilly terrain, which limited the feasibility of installing a traditional walking track. Despite these constraints, he said that efforts were made to incorporate alternative features such as small stairs of 3-4 inches and ramps to facilitate movement within the park.

In response to allegations of inflated costs, an SCB official dismissed claims of mismanagement, citing transparent accounting practices and collaboration with finance commissions to secure necessary funding. He emphasised that the park's construction underwent several court litigations, which were resolved through community engagement and consensus-building.

Among the park's notable attractions is a sculpture of the Buddha.

Cantonment Udyan park is open to the public from 6 am to 9 pm every day.