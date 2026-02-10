Cannabis Oil Replaces Raw Marijuana In Smuggling Trade; Odisha Emerges As Key Hub

Bhubaneswar: Cannabis oil, a highly concentrated derivative of marijuana, has increasingly replaced raw cannabis as the preferred product for smugglers, with Odisha emerging as a major hub for its production and trafficking. In the latest crackdown, Malkangiri police on Monday busted an illegal cannabis oil manufacturing unit operating deep inside a forested area of southern Odisha.

The clandestine unit was located in Badapadar panchayat under Chitrakonda police station limits in Malkangiri district, a region that has long figured prominently in the state’s narcotics map. Police arrested four persons in connection with the operation, including two residents of Andhra Pradesh, indicating an inter-State network behind the racket.

During the raid, police seized all equipment and chemicals used to extract and process cannabis oil, along with approximately two litres of the finished product, estimated to be worth around Rs 25 lakh in the illicit market. Chemicals and other raw materials valued at several lakh rupees were also confiscated.

According to police sources, the oil produced at the facility was being trafficked not only to various parts of Odisha but also to other States, with indications that a portion of the consignment was destined for overseas markets. Officials said cannabis oil fetches significantly higher prices than raw marijuana due to its potency, ease of concealment and growing demand in international drug markets.

The latest seizure underscores a broader shift in narcotics trafficking patterns in the region. In November 2025, authorities had seized cannabis oil worth nearly Rs 7 crore in one of the largest such operations in the area, signalling the scale and profitability of the trade.

Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Vinod Patil said enforcement agencies had stepped up surveillance and intelligence-based operations to dismantle the supply chain. “We have intensified our drive against cannabis cultivation and processing. Such operations will continue in the coming months. Public cooperation is crucial in identifying and eliminating these illegal activities,” he said.

Located along the Odisha–Andhra Pradesh border and characterised by difficult terrain and dense forests, Malkangiri has remained vulnerable to organised drug syndicates. Law enforcement agencies say sustained inter-State coordination and community involvement will be key to curbing the growing menace of cannabis oil trafficking from the region.