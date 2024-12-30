Candidates suspect massive corruption in Bihar PSC exam: Prashant Kishor

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday claimed to have learnt that "thousands of crores of rupees have changed hands" for posts to be filled up by the Bihar PSC exam, cancellation of which is being demanded by many candidates.

The former close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed dismay over refusal of his ex-mentor to "utter a single word" on the stir which has been going on for nearly two weeks.

"The candidates are protesting in biting cold, braving baton charge by police and water cannons. The CM is away in Delhi, and having a good time. He did not utter a single word when reporters in the national capital approached him with queries on the stir," Kishor told reporters here.

Recalling the previous day's demonstration which was addressed by him, Kishor said till about 4 PM, he kept telling the candidates to look forward to a statement from the chief minister who might take a stand that could break the stalemate. "But he kept mum," Kishor claimed.

"Today, I am sharing something that I have been hearing for some time. The protesting candidates believe that BPSC's reluctance to order a fresh examination stems from the fact that crores of rupees have already changed hands. Posts to be filled up through the December 13 test had been put on sale," the Jan Suraaj Party founder said.

Notably, nearly five lakh candidates had appeared at more than 900 centres across the state for the Combined Competitive Exams.

At one of the exam centres in Patna, hundreds of candidates boycotted the test alleging that question papers were "leaked".

This was refuted by the Bihar Public Service Commission, which saw a "conspiracy" to get the exams cancelled at work, even though re-examination had been ordered for more than 10,000 candidates who had been assigned the Bapu Pariksha Parisar, which was at the centre of the controversy.

The protesters' contention is that re-examination for a small section of candidates would militate against the principle of a level-playing field and, hence, the entire exam should be cancelled and held afresh.

Kishor, who was of the view that "corruption was rampant in BPSC", however, made it clear that he did not want to push further the scandalous charge he had heard of, but looked forward to a "positive outcome" following Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena showing willingness to speak to a delegation of the protesting candidates.

"As of now, the future of our young students should be the top priority. We can play the game of politics later," said the 47-year-old, who is drawing flak from left, right and centre for leaving the protesters in the lurch Sunday evening when police took recourse to lathi charge and water cannons.