Can UPSC Coaching Centres Publish Mock Interviews Without Consent? RTI Query
The question was raised through an RTI application before the Department of Consumer Affairs, bringing attention to the use of aspirants' interviews and personal details by coaching centres.
New Delhi: Can a coaching institute publish a candidate's mock interview online without his consent? The question was raised through an RTI application before the Department of Consumer Affairs, bringing attention to the use of aspirants' interviews and personal details by coaching centres. The query, filed under the Right to Information Act, 2005, had sought to know whether coaching institutes can upload a candidate's mock interview conducted during the preparations for the UPSC Civil Services Examination even if the aspirant later objects to its publication.
However, in response, the Department of Consumer Affairs said the queries were in the nature of seeking advice or clarification and therefore did not fall within the definition of "information" under section 2(f) of the RTI Act. The reply was later upheld by the Central Information Commission, which dismissed the appeal after observing that the public authority had provided an appropriate response.