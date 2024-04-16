Can Central Agencies Raid BJP Leaders' Choppers - WB CM Mamata Banerjee Lashes Out At BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday dared the central agencies to raid the helicopters of the BJP leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha Election. Her challenge came a day after the Income Tax department (I-T) raided and searched the chopper of her MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee in the city but returned empty handed.

The Trinamul Congress supremo alleged at a party rally in Coochbehar of North Bengal, “Abhishek had a meeting yesterday. But the I-T officials went to the helipad and raided and searched his chopper. They claimed to have got inputs that there were money and gold in chopper but they found nothing.”

She added, “We don't engage in such acts. It's the BJP leaders who do this because they enjoy protection from BSF and CISF and carry these items with them in planes. Can any central force dare to challenge them?”

During the day, the Election Commission sent a team to Behala Flying Club, where the I-T raid was carried out on Sunday, for an inspection after getting a complaint from the TMC.

Meanwhile Mr Banerjee threatened to take legal steps against the I-T officials for their role during the raid. He said at Haldia in East Midnapore, “I have no objection to the raid. But when trial run was about to start, the I-T officials did not allow it after finding nothing in the search. They don't have this right.”

The TMC national general secretary added, “They exceeded in their brief. The CCTV footages should be released to show how the search was conducted. A video recorded by one of my security personnel was deleted forcibly under threat. This is criminal intimidation which is not expected during a raid. We will take up the matter legally.”