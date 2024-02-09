Campus Recruitment Of Fresh Engineers To Be Lower: Hysea President Manisha Saboo

Hyderabad: Campus interviews this year are likely to be lower than last year as companies are inclined to recall some of the employees now working in the remote mode. That said, remote working will still be in vogue for some time as that is preferred by the employees, said Manisha Saboo, president, Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea).

Speaking to DC on the sidelines of industry body Hysea event, Saboo said it is difficult to quantify the recruitment numbers at this point of time but most large companies are moving cautiously to inculcate the work from office organically. “They are encouraging employees to come. They are hoping that employees understand the value of being in office. We are seeing more and more employees coming back to the office. However, I think the future of work is hybrid or not always in the office,” she said. Smaller firms are seeing more percentage of employees working from the office, she added.Global capability centres (GCCs) have been one of the key growth drivers of the IT sector in Hyderabad. “In the next two or three years, about 30 to 35 percent of growth in the sector will come from GCCs. We also see startups contributing significantly as they will become the growth engines,” said Saboo.Hyderabad has about 180 GCCs. They are offshore units of multinational corporations that are responsible for providing support services, such as IT, finance, human resources, and analytics, to their parent organisations. Earlier, these aimed at back-office processes but now handle complex lines and have become centres of operational excellence, product development and innovation hubs.Though the funding availability to the start-ups is not on the same lines as Bengaluru, the situation is improving with many HNIs, groups and families taking a keen interest in the start-up ecosystem. “Yes, we still have some ground to cover before we can boast of a high number of unicorns. However, what can happen is that if the Hyderabad ecosystem develops well, unicorns from other cities can come here to grow. The sector growth rate is higher here because the cost of living in Hyderabad is low,” she said.IT is also one of the key driving factors for the real estate in the city, both residential and commercial, to grow, she said.On fresher salaries staying at Rs 3.6 lakh per annum for long, Saboo said the companies incur a cost in training the freshers. “If they are good at work, there is a good chance of their salaries getting doubled or tripled in three to four years. Companies focus is on inculcating speed, soft as well as technical skills, and other competencies,” said Saboo.On trending subjects, the official said students should focus on core subjects like Java and develop logical thinking and database capabilities. New subjects like AI, machine learning can be the icing.