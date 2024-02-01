Campus Collaboration for Sustainable Waste Management

Hyderabad: Ecovani Waste Management Pvt Ltd (Goodeebag) and VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology have joined forces to promote sustainable waste management practices on the college campus.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Goodeebag will offer waste management services to VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology specifically targeting dry waste management. In return, the institute will allow Goodeebag access to the dry waste generated within the campus premises.

Both parties acknowledge the importance of environmental awareness and plan to collaborate on educational campaigns aimed at students to highlight the significance of sustainable waste management practices. As part of this effort, VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology will install separate bins labeled "Dry Raw Material" and "Wet Raw Material" across the campus to encourage proper waste segregation. The cleaning department will then collect all dry waste and place it at a designated location for Goodeebag to collect twice a week.

Abhishiek Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Goodeebag, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: "We are excited to partner with VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology in our mission to promote sustainable waste management practices. This collaboration reflects our commitment to creating a cleaner and greener environment. Together, we aim to instill a sense of environmental responsibility among students and inspire positive change."

The project will operate as a pilot for six months, during which both parties will assess its effectiveness and address any challenges encountered. All data related to the waste management process will be recorded and uploaded on the Goodeebag app as per the agreement.

The partnership represents a significant step towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, showcasing the joint efforts of Goodeebag and VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology in driving positive environmental change.