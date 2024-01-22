Call to Shift Officials who Worked for 3 Years at One Station: CS

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has asked various departments to identify the officers from various departments who completed three years of service at one station by June, and transfer them by January 25.

The CS issued the order in the context of the upcoming general elections, during which the staff have to be deployed for related works.

The CS reviewed the preparations for the elections with chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena and other senior officials here on Monday.

The transfers have to be completed in three days from now, CEO Meena said.

The CS laid stress to conducting the elections in a free and fair manner. Transfer orders must be issued to those who completed three years of service at one station as per directions from the central election commission.

He directed officials from the police, excise, special enforcement bureau etc to complete the setting up of integrated check posts so as to control illegal transport of money, liquor and other items meant to influence voters.





The CEO and chief commissioner for land administration should fill up vacant posts expeditiously, the CS said.

He said, “Basic amenities in the polling stations, especially for the benefit of differently abled persons, must be ensured.” Officials from departments like the panchayat raj, rural development etc were present.

Meena said, “We have identified those who completed three years of service at one station and those who are to be posted for election duty from revenue, municipal administration, town planning, panchayat raj and rural development, excise, SEB, police and other departments.”