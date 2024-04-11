Call to Curb Illegal Storage, Sale and Distribution of Liquor

Vijayawada: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena laid stress on curbing illegal storage, sale and distribution of liquor during the poll season, by using technology like webcasting and GPS tracking.

The CEO issued directions to the state beverages corporation managing director here on Thursday to enhance vigil on illegal storage, sale and distribution of liquor, by setting up CC cameras at distilleries and breweries, at entry/exit points of liquor godowns and to keep GPS tracking on vehicles that transport liquor from the manufacturing units to the liquor outlets and bars etc.

He felt the need to keep track of such developments through webcasting at the office of CEO and also at the offices of district election officers. He called for finalising arrangements for webcasting and GPS tracks to the vehicles by April 15.

The CEO also asked the excise commissioner and the commissioner of special enforcement bureau to curb illegal storage, sale and distribution of liquor and to avoid use of liquor to influence the voters.