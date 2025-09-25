Calcutta HC Seeks Report On 10 Electrocution Deaths During Rain

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered the West Bengal government, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and CESC to submit a report into the loss of ten lives due to electrocution during a heavy rain in the city earlier this week.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Apurba Sinha Roy passed the order after the All-India Lawyers’ Union sent an email to the Chief Justice of the HC seeking a probe into the deaths, fix the responsibility of those involved and compensation for the victims' kin.

On Wednesday, Bhangar Indian Secular Front MLA Noushad Siddiqui also filed a public interest litigation before a division bench of Justice Sujoy Kumar Pal and Justice Smita Das at the HC about the incident.

In its order, the division bench of acting CJ directed the CESC to file a report on the deaths due to electrocution, the KMC to give a report on the steps taken for the drainage system and the state government to clarify its stand on compensation. The next date of hearing in the matter is on November 7.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee however expressed her anguish over the case. “Someone has filed a case. There are some people in Bengal who only indulge themselves into criticising others,” she said in the afternoon.