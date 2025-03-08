Calcutta HC gets three new judges
The law ministry said Smita Das De, Reetobroto Kumar Mitra and Om Narayan Rai -all advocates - have been appointed as additional judges
New Delhi: Three advocates were on Saturday appointed as additional judges in the Calcutta High Court.
Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is commonly called 'permanent' judges.
( Source : PTI )
