Calcutta HC gets three new judges

Nation
PTI
8 March 2025 4:24 PM IST

The law ministry said Smita Das De, Reetobroto Kumar Mitra and Om Narayan Rai -all advocates - have been appointed as additional judges

Calcutta High Court.

New Delhi: Three advocates were on Saturday appointed as additional judges in the Calcutta High Court.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is commonly called 'permanent' judges.
