Calcutta HC Chief Justice Cancels All Judicial Officers’ Leave in West Bengal for SIR

Kolkata: A day after the Supreme Court's order to deploy serving and retired judges to monitor the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters' list in West Bengal, Chief Justice Sujoy Pal of the Calcutta High Court chaired a meeting with Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, state chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty and others at the HC on Saturday and cancelled leaves of all the judicial officers of the state at different courts till March 9 for their upcoming assignments.

A notification, later issued by the HC registrar general stated that all leaves, except under medical emergency granted earlier to any judicial officer, would remain cancelled till March 9. Those, who have already been on leave, have been ordered to resume their job at respective courts, offices and on deputation by Monday.

The list includes all the district and sessions judges, chief judges, additional district and sessions judges and their colleagues posted at special courts like CBI and ED, commercial courts, special court for trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs, POCSO courts, City Civil Court and City Sessions Court of the city and fast track courts.

According to the notification, all the judicial officers, who are under transfer and have delivered charge of their court, would be deemed released from their present posting from February 23 and will join their respective new assignments by February 24 without availing transit leave.

Mr Agarwal later said, “At the HC meeting, we placed our views on preparedness.” Asked on the total number of logical discrepancy cases in the voters’ list, he added that the final figure may be reached on Sunday after calculation.