Calcutta HC: CBI or ED can Arrest Shahjahan; Suvendu Claims TMC Don Already in Safe Custody

A division bench comprising Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya of the HC gave the liberty to the central agencies in a clarification, sought by state advocate general Kishore Datta in the February 26-order.

During the hearing of the matter, the counsels of the CBI and ED expressed their apprehensions before the two judges against the state police for conniving with Shahjahan to dilute the case.

The bench later stated, “As of date, what has been stayed is only the constitution of an SIT, Therefore it is well open to the CBI or ED also to arrest the absconding accused. Equally so, there are other cases registered against the same accused, where he has been shown as absconding. Therefore, a person elected to public office cannot defy the law. It is open to any agency to arrest the concerned person.”

Earlier in the day leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed in an explosive post on X, “The Scoundrel of Sandeshkhali - Seikh Shahjahan is in the safe custody of Mamata Police since 12 am last night. He was taken away from the Bermajur - II Gram Panchayat area, after he managed to negotiate a deal with the Mamata Police, through influential mediators, that he would be taken care of properly while in Police and Judicial Custody.”

The BJP MLA also alleged, “He will be extended 5 Star facilities during his time behind the bars and will have access to a mobile phone, through which he will be able to lead the Tolamool Party virtually. Even a bed in the Woodburn Ward will be kept ready and vacant for him if he chooses to spend some time there.” Chief minister Mamata Banerjee however said at an event in Bankura, “Many are making tall claims now. But I do not encourage anything wrong consciously.”



