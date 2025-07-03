Cal HC Orders WB Govt Affidavit on Law College Gang Rape Probe

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to file a report on the progress of investigation into the law college gang rape case in the form of an affidavit.

A division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen directed the state to also produce the case diary of the investigation before it on the next date of hearing on July 10.

Three PILs were filed in connection with the alleged gang rape of a law student at South Calcutta Law College by an alumnus and two seniors.