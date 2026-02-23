Cadre Review Move Sparks Debate in CRPF

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has included two Group B officers of inspector rank in a Cadre Review Committee constituted to examine the cadre review of Gazetted Group A executive officers, a move that has drawn criticism within the force.

The cadre review is being undertaken following directions from the Union home ministry in compliance with a Supreme Court judgment applicable to all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The exercise is aimed at addressing stagnation and improving operational and administrative efficiency.

The committee, chaired by additional director general (Headquarters) Sandeep Khirwar, has been tasked with assessing the requirement of posts and their functional justification in line with Department of Personnel and Training guidelines. On February 20, the CRPF issued instructions for members to attend a scheduled meeting in person.

An earlier office memorandum dated February 4 stated that, as Group B cadre officers would also be affected by the review, inspector (general duty) Saneesh Kumar and inspector Amandeep Singh were included as members of the committee. They were directed to be prepared with views and data relating to promotion and stagnation in the Group B cadre.

However, the initial memorandum issued on January 9 had indicated that the review would pertain to Group A executive officers. The inclusion of subordinate officers in the committee has led to concerns among some personnel, who termed the move unprecedented and potentially problematic in terms of command structure.

Officials pointed out that recruitment criteria and qualifications differ significantly between Group A and subordinate ranks. Some within the force argued that including subordinate officers in a review concerning their superior cadre could create structural and hierarchical issues.

A senior officer in the Department of Personnel and Training said the review was being conducted in accordance with Supreme Court directions to address stagnation among Group A officers in CAPFs. He added that improving vertical mobility at the Group A level could subsequently benefit subordinate ranks and that the court’s directions were limited to cadre officers.

In a February 3 communication to chiefs of CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, CISF and Assam Rifles, the Union home ministry reiterated the urgency of submitting comprehensive cadre review proposals for Group A cadres, noting that the matter involved court attention and required priority action.