Cable TV, Net Tenders Floated For 2BHK Flats

Hyderabad: The GHMC has floated tenders to install cable TV services and provide broadband connections at the 2BHK colonies. This follows demands from certain sections that they be handed over the contracts, a GHMC official said.

“As the beneficiaries are from economically weaker sections, the cost of a cable TV set-up box shall not exceed Rs.200 and shall have a minimum warranty period of three years,” the official said. For broadband, service providers should ensure 15 mbps speed, unlimited data usage and a charge of less than Rs.200 per month.











