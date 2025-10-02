Cabinet’s Nod for 57 New KVs, Flyover in Kaziranga

NEW DELHI: Union information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday elaborated an array of projects that received the Cabinet’s approval. The approved projects include establishing 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV), mission to increase pulses production, MSP for rabi crops, building an elevated corridor on NH-715 that passes through the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, and approval to Phase III of the Biomedical Research Career Programme.

The 57 new KVs will benefit over 86,000 students Seven of them will be sponsored by the Union home ministry, and the rest by state governments. Twenty of them KVs are proposed to be opened in districts where no KV presently exists. The Cabinet also increased Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief by 3 per cent for about 49.19 lakh Central government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners.

Another significant project approved is the widening of Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715 in Assam at a total capital cost of Rs 6,957 crore. The project will be developed on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode with a total length of 85.675 km and total capital cost of Rs 6,957 crore. The project also includes implementation ofwildlife-friendly measures proposed on the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) stretch. The existing KaliaborNumaligarh section of NH-715 (old NH-37) has a configuration of two-lane passing through densely built Jakhlabandha (Nagaon) and Bokakhat (Golaghat) towns.

In a surprise, the Union Cabinet decided to celebrate the 150th year of the national song, ‘Vande Mataram’, across the country. The Constituent Assembly had accorded ‘Vande Mataram’, composed by Bankimchandra Chatterji, the status of national song. Vaishnaw said that keeping in mind the role played by the song during the freedom struggle, a decision was taken to hold country-wide celebrations to mark its 150th year.

“A very important decision was taken today in the Cabinet. The song ‘Vande Mataram’ that played a key role in the nation’s freedom struggle, its 150th year will be celebrated across the country. The celebrations would be done especially among the youth and students who do not have complete information about the freedom struggle,” he said.