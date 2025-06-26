Cabinet Nod to Fete Those Who Resisted Emergency

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday adopted a resolution to honour those who resisted the 1975-77 Emergency on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency's imposition and observed a two-minute silence in their memory.

Speaking after the meeting, information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resolved to commemorate and honour the sacrifices of countless individuals who valiantly resisted the Emergency and its attempt to subvert the spirit of the Indian Constitution, a subversion that began in 1974 with efforts to crush the Navnirman Andolan and the Sampoorna Kranti Abhiyan."

During the session, ministers fell silent for two minutes as a tribute to citizens whose constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights were suspended and who endured harsh repression.

The Cabinet's resolution noted that 2025 marks half a century since what it terms 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', when federalism was undermined and fundamental liberties were curtailed. It reaffirmed that Indians continue to place "unflinching faith in the Constitution and the resilience of the country's democratic ethos."

"Let us, as a nation, renew our resolve to uphold our Constitution and its democratic and federal spirit," the resolution concluded, urging citizens, especially the young, to draw inspiration from those who stood firm against authoritarianism.