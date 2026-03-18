Cabinet Nod For ₹33K-Cr BHAVYA Industrial Parks & ₹2.5K-Cr Hydropower Project

NEW DELHI: In a move to accelerate industrial development and boost manufacturing in India, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 33,660 crore Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna or BHAVYA to develop 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country. At the same time, the Cabinet also cleared a small hydropower development scheme with an outlay of Rs 2,585 crore to boost the development of 1,500 MW of renewable capacity.

“As far as the BHAVYA scheme is concerned, it aims to develop world-class industrial infrastructure, unlocking manufacturing potential and driving India’s growth story. The scheme will generate large-scale employment, creating significant direct and indirect job opportunities across manufacturing, logistics, and services, while attracting substantial investments,” information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the media briefing.

Elaborating on the benefits of the scheme, the minister also said that it is expected to generate about 15 lakh direct jobs to the youth in the country. “Under the scheme, industrial parks ranging from 100 to 1,000 acres will be taken up for the development with financial support of up to Rs 1 crore per acre. Moreover, support for external infrastructure will also be provided up to 25 per cent of the project cost, ensuring seamless connectivity and integration with existing networks,” he said.

As per the government, these parks will have core infrastructure like internal roads, underground utilities, drainage, common treatment facilities, ICT and administrative systems. “Besides, there would be value-added infrastructure like ready-built factory sheds, built-to-suit units, testing labs, warehousing and social infrastructure, including houses for workers and other amenities. Project selection will be undertaken through a challenge mode, ensuring that only high-quality, reform-oriented and investment-ready proposals are taken forward,” it said.

Building on the success of industrial smart cities developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) framework, Vaishnaw also said that the BHAVYA scheme would be implemented in partnership with states and private sector players. “The scheme will deliver plug-and-play industrial ecosystems, enabling industries to move from intent to production with speed and certainty. With pre-approved land, ready infrastructure, and integrated services, BHAVYA will significantly reduce entry barriers for investors,” he added.

The proposed industrial parks will be developed as future-ready and sustainable ecosystems. They will be aligned with the PM GatiShakti principles to ensure seamless multimodal connectivity and efficient last-mile access. The parks will promote green energy and sustainable resource utilisation, supported by integrated underground utility corridors that enable a 'no-dig' environment.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet also approved a small hydropower development scheme with an outlay of Rs 2,585 crore to boost the development of 1,500 MW of renewable capacity. “This is an important decision from an environmental perspective for the country. The projects will be developed as run-of-river projects without constructing dams and displacing people,” Vaishnaw said.

The minister further said that there is potential for small hydro projects at 7,133 sites with a total capacity of 21,000 MW in the country. At present, 5,100 MW of small hydropower projects are operational at 1,196 sites in the country. “The capacity of these projects is 1 MW to 25MW each and the projects will be implemented for five years till 2030-31. The scheme is expected to attract Rs 15,000 crore in investment in small hydro projects,” he said.