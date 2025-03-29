Cabinet clears Prachand purchase

New Delhi:The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a ₹62,700-crore order for 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) “Prachand.” The defence ministry signed the corresponding contract on Friday with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Under the deal, the Indian Air Force will receive 66 LCHs and the Indian Army 90. Production and deliveries will begin in the third year from now and continue for five years. The contract also includes training and associated equipment for the armed forces.



The defence ministry also signed a contract with Metrea Management for wet leasing a Flight Refuelling Aircraft (FRA) – specifically a KC-135 – for air-to-air refuelling training. Metrea will supply the aircraft and its crew within six months. This marks the Indian Air Force’s first-ever wet lease of a refuelling aircraft.



With these agreements, the defence ministry has now signed 193 contracts in the 2024–25 financial year, valued at over ₹2,09,050 crore. This figure is nearly double the previous record. Of these contracts, 177 (92 per cent) were awarded to domestic industry, amounting to ₹1,68,922 crore (81 per cent).